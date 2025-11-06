Fatou Bensouda urges African journalists to explore deeper truths about Africa

- Advertisement -

By Wezi Nyirongo Chamanza

The Gambian High Commissioner to the UK Fatou Bensouda has challenged investigative journalists to move behind superficial narratives and explore deeper truth in the African region.

Bensouda made the call during the opening of the three-day African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) at Wits University in South Africa on Wednesday.

She mentioned that Africa is mostly portrayed as a region entangled in conflict, poverty and disease and therefore urged journalists to explore the deeper truth.

She reminded investigative journalists that they stand at the frontline of truth that defeats misleading narratives and that none is beyond accountability.

The AIJC which was launched in 2004 has this year drawn investigative journalists, media trainers,leaders and experts from more than 45 countries across the globe.

Outstanding journalists will tomorrow evening receive awards of excellence in their investigative reporting.