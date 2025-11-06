Gambia wins best African stand at World Travel Market

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Sam Jaiteh

The Gambia has clinched the prestigious “Best African Stand” award at the ongoing World Travel Market (WTM) event in London, marking a milestone moment for the country’s tourism sector on the global stage.

The accolade was officially presented to the Gambian delegation, led by Minister of Tourism and Culture Abdoulie Jobe, during a ceremony at the ExCel Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The WTM, which runs from November 4–6, is one of the world’s most significant gatherings for travel industry leaders, drawing participation from more than 185 countries.

For The Gambia, the recognition represents a resounding endorsement of its tourism brand—and a clear signal of the growing appeal of “the Smiling Coast of Africa.”

Gambia beat African tourism giants—Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Senegal, Rwanda, Tanzania, Egypt, and Morocco—to the award.

- Advertisement -

Receiving the award, Minister Abdoulie Jobe credited the achievement to a unified national effort. “It’s a success for all of us. It’s a Team Gambia effort and I encourage everyone to support the brand Gambia efforts in promoting tourism,” he said.

“When we do that it will contribute to the country’s GDP, bringing growth and development to the country.”

The Gambia’s stand at WTM stood out not just for its vibrant and inviting design, but for how it encapsulated the culture, hospitality, and natural beauty that define the West African country.

Delegates, partners, and visitors alike were treated to a rich showcase of Gambian music, cuisine, arts, and eco-tourism highlights—a tableau that organisers said made a striking impression amid the crowded exhibition halls.

Adama Njie, Director of Tourism Promotion for the UK, Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe, voiced his pride at the country’s recognition. “I am really excited. The award makes me very proud to be a Gambian,” he said.

“This award is for all of us—Team Gambia—from the Ministry, The Gambia Tourism Board to everyone because they made it happen. We have what we call Team Gambia, consisting of all the tourism stakeholders. So, today I was really emotional for having this (award) at the World Travel Market which is the second biggest tourism fair in the world with more than 185 countries attending.

“It means that our stand has depicted what The Gambia is known as: the Smiling Coast of Africa. If you come to the stand, you can see that we have showcased everything — all the unique attributes that Gambia is known for as the smiling coast of Africa. This is the way to go.

“I think working together is the reason why we have achieved all these,” Njie added, dedicating the award to all Gambians and affirming the country’s commitment to promoting destination Gambia as an ideal tourism spot.

The recognition from industry peers has also received congratulations from groups across the region.

Uduak Joseph, Projects and Events Manager of the West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO), remarked: “We congratulate the Gambia for the award. We’ve been sending pictures of the Gambian stand to our network, pointing out how beautiful and resourced it looked.

“This is what we do: dedicated to the sustainable development and promotion of tourism in West and Central Africa.”

The win is expected to give renewed momentum to Gambia’s tourism sector, boosting the nation’s profile with international visitors and operators.

With the World Travel Market serving as a leading platform for forging new partnerships and contacts, this accolade positions The Gambia to capture greater market share—and inspire more travellers to experience the warmth and wonder of the Smiling Coast.

As the WTM event continues through November 6, Team Gambia is eager to seize every opportunity to promote its offerings, welcoming inquisitive tourists and partners to discover what makes the country a standout destination.