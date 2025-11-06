Ex-soldier Abdouile Sanyang shed tears as court plays his interview 

- Advertisement -

Former Gambian soldier Aboulie Sanyang recently denied bail on charges of arson yesterday breakdown to tears as the recoding of his ill-fated radio interview was played in court. The recording was the focus of the day’s hearings with Police Constable Paul A.F. Sambou testifying. A resident of Abuko and a four-year veteran of the police force, PC Sambou is currently attached to the IT unit, serving as technical support for the police.

When asked if he recognised the accused (Abdoulie Sanyang), Constable Sambou responded in the affirmative. Adding that he recognised the accused through a video he had extracted as part of the investigations into his case.

The police IT expert testified that his boss instructed him to download the video of the interview between journalist Peter Gomez and Abdoulie Sanyang to assist with the investigation.

He testified that he used his police-issued laptop which he confirmed was functional and went to YouTube on Coffee Time channel to search for “Abdoulie Sanyang’s interview with Peter Gomez” and downloaded the video. He added that the downloading process took place during his working hours.

Constable Sambou further stated that after downloading it, he transferred the video onto a new flash drive and delivered it to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

When asked by Counsel Jobarteh if he would recognise the video if it were played in court, Constable Sambou confidently replied, “yes,” stating that he had viewed the content and it featured the Abdoulie Sanyang and Peter Gomez interview.

Counsel Jobarteh applied for the video to be played in court, and with no objection from the defence Counsel, Lamin J Darbo, the video was played in an open court for viewing but before the completion of the one hour video the time allocated for the hearing elapsed. At this stage, the accused Abdoulie Sanyang, broke into tears.

The presiding Judge Justice Jaiteh adjourned the case to next Tuesday.