African Federation launches Gambia chapter

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The African Federation (TAF) over the weekend marked a new chapter in its continental journey with the launching of a new chapter in Gambia.

This historic event highlighted the power of unity, collaboration, and the shared destiny of African people.

- Advertisement -

Mustapha Jarju, head of communication for West Africa reiterated the need and urgency in advancing African renaissance through the federation “We believe that The African Federation will refine the formula that will enable the renaissance of our continent,” Jarju said.

Suna Jarju, head of Gambia Chapter said; “If we harness our collective ambition and ingenuity, nothing can stand in the way of mother Africa. Each one of us has a pivotal role to play in this transformative journey.”

Jarju outlined the chapter’s commitment to promoting the idea of Pan-Africanism: “We promise to be bridge builders between Africans, by choosing to engage in collaborative, purpose-driven activity. It is our duty to build a large and active country membership to ensure our voice is authentic, representative, and loudly communicated.”

- Advertisement -

TAF Gambia now joins the continental movement to hold governments accountable, develop visionary solutions, and restore Africa’s dignity and ushering in a new era powered by the voices and strength of ordinary Africans.