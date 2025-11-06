NHRC convene training for National Advisory Council on PWDs

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) convened a two-day capacity-building training for members of the National Advisory Council on Persons with Disabilities, aimed at strengthening their understanding of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2021 and their roles in its implementation.

The training was held at the Ocean Bay in Bakau and brought together lawmakers, government officials, representatives of disability organisations and international partners. ‎NHRC Chairperson Emmanuel Joof commended the participants for their commitment to advancing the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities in The Gambia. He acknowledged the support of the ministry of gender and development partners for their continued collaboration with the Commission in promoting equality and inclusion. “This training comes at a time when we are moving beyond welfare approaches to a human rights-based approach that recognises persons with disabilities as rights holders. The 2021 Act, represents a national commitment to ensure that persons with disabilities are provided equal opportunities and an enabling environment to contribute meaningfully to society,” he said.



Joof emphasised the important role of the National Advisory Council in monitoring and advising policy makers on policies affecting persons with disabilities and ensuring that Gambia fulfills its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Muhammad Krubally, chairperson of the National Advisory Council on Persons with Disabilities, described the training as timely and essential in equipping the Council members with the knowledge and tools to carry out their mandate effectively.

Elo Jallow, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Gender, said the ministry remains dedicated to implementing the Persons with Disabilities Act and strengthening the Council to effectively carry out its mandate. ‎“We remain ready to collaborate with stakeholders to fully and effectively implement the Act and strengthen the Council to enable it to perform its functions. We are grateful to our partners, including the National Human Rights Commission, UNICEF, UNFPA, and organisations of persons with disabilities for their technical and financial support.”