NAATIP train religious leaders on human trafficking

By Amadou Jadama

The National Agency Against Trafficking in Persons recently trained the members of the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council and the Gambia Christian Council to combat human trafficking. The training was held at Coconut Residence. NAATIP executive director Isatou Darboe expressed her delight at hosting the training with the religious leaders with the intention of bringing their expertises together to share their knowledge on human trafficking. She described the training as important for her institution. “We have seen the very recent trend of an increase in young girls working as sex workers in our communities. We have also seen exploitations in the areas of construction and agricultural sector,” Darboe lamented, adding that such individuals suffer labour rights violations. She recognised the pivotal role religious leaders play in the fight against human trafficking.

Alhaji Omar Mbowe from the Supreme Islamic Council expressed his profound gratitude to NAATIP for organising such a training for the religious leaders. Mbowe said trafficking in persons is a national concern and hence the need for religious leaders to get involved in addressing the menace through their sermons. Reverend Rodney Louis Pron from the Gambia Christian Council and a board member of NAATIP described the training as crucial and timely.