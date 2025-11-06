UNFPA partners launch youth fitness center

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

In a groundbreaking move to support youth development, UNFPA in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and QGroup yesterday launched a youth friendly recreational facility at the Independence Stadium in Bakau. The initiative aims to promote physical fitness, mental well being, and social engagement among young Gambians. The facility will feature outdoor gym equipment, shaded seating, benches, LED billboards, and waste bins transforming the stadium into a vibrant and safe space for youth activity. Speaking at the signing ceremony, UNFPA’s country rep, Ndey Rose Sarr said the project reflects their commitment to the well being of young people, who make up over 60 percent of the population.

QGroup CEO Muhammed Jah described the move as a “model partnership,” showing how private companies can contribute meaningfully to national progress. “We are proud to give back to the community that made us.

Youth Minister Bakary Badjie praised the initiative, calling it the first major public, private, UN collaboration in youth recreation. “This is more than infrastructure, it’s about building hope and opportunity,” he added.

The project is expected to be completed soon, bringing lasting benefits to thousands of young people in Bakau and beyond.