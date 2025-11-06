MCTC Launches military training program to enhance security readiness in Gambia

- Advertisement -

As part of its strategic Kafaa Initiative, the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) has launched a military training program aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of specialised security personnel in The Gambia. The launch was attended by H.E. Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, Minister of Defence of The Gambia; Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, Secretary-General of IMCTC; H.E. Lt. Gen. Mamat O. Cham, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); the National Security Adviser; senior officers of the Gambian Armed Forces; government officials; and accredited ambassadors and military attachés.

The initiative aims to build the counterterrorism capabilities of 50 specialized officers in The Gambia—25 from the Ministry of Defence and 25 from the Ministry of Interior—through a three-week program featuring theoretical, practical, and live-ammunition field training. The program is designed to enhance participants’ skills and readiness to confront terrorist attacks and operations with professionalism and efficiency.

H.E. Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, Minister of Defence of The Gambia, stated:

“The Gambia remains committed to safeguarding its citizens and contributing to peace and security within our region. Hosting this training underlines our dedication to equipping our security forces with the requisite knowledge, skills, and strategic perspectives necessary to confront modern threats.”

He also extended his sincere appreciation to IMCTC for its partnership with The Gambia in this vital initiative, noting that the Coalition’s expertise, guidance, and support provide significant value in strengthening the capabilities of The Gambia’s armed forces and security institutions.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, Secretary-General of IMCTC, stated:

“The launch of IMCTC’s strategic initiatives today in the Republic of The Gambia reflects the depth of partnership and coordination among member countries in confronting terrorism and extremism in all its forms. Terrorism knows no borders and makes no distinction between peoples—it threatens human security and the stability of societies worldwide.” He emphasized that this cooperation underscores The Gambia’s pivotal role in addressing security challenges as an active member of global counterterrorism efforts.

Al-Moghedi added that the ‘Kafaa’ counterterrorism training initiative, launched in The Gambia, forms part of an integrated framework of 15 strategic initiatives covering IMCTC’s four core domains, encompassing 90 training programs and 20 awareness and knowledge programs across member countries—enhancing practical collaboration and joint effectiveness in combating terrorism.

The program underscores the Coalition’s proactive approach to building security capacity, featuring specialized courses designed to address the operational needs of security forces. It is conducted under the supervision of expert trainers who provide participants with the latest tactical knowledge and best global practices.

This initiative aligns with IMCTC’s ongoing commitment to supporting its member countries across four operational pillars—ideological, media, counter-terrorism financing, and military—reinforcing the principles of solidarity and joint action to strengthen regional resilience and collective security.