Femi Rose Cole-Njie awarded in South Africa

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Gambia’s Rev Olufemi Rose Cole-Njie has recently received the prestigious annual Predecessors Award in South Africa.

The awards is held in various continents to celebrate unsung heroes from all walks of life who have contributed significantly to the betterment of people and society and consequently have left their footprints in the sands of time.

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Ralph Antwi, the Founding President of the Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations, a widely known author, said the main aim of “RAIN” is based on four projects; Authority, Foundation, Legacy and Successor which is aimed at achieving a societal sense and honor of authorities.

Rev Pastor Francis Forbes was the first Gambian to receive the PAP award last year.

Gambia’s High Commissioner in South Africa, Her Excellency Dr Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay was in attendance as one of Gambia’s finest citizens was being honored.

- Advertisement -

Her Excellency FJC was also honored to receive on behalf of South Sudan’s Minister of Higher Education a member of Sudan Parliament Hon. Awut Deng Acuil, who received the Governance Award.

It was well attended with dignitaries from across Africa, diplomatic corps, academics, businesses, former ministers, clergy’s and government officials.

Rev. Mrs. Femi Olufemi Rose Cole-Njie is a senior citizen of the Republic of The Gambia and has served and played a significant impactful role in the lives of people in The Gambia, and is well known internationally.