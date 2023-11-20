FJC dedicates award to President Barrow

- Advertisement -

Ambassador Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, the recipient of the most gender-focused head of mission award by the by leading women of Africa group LGW, has dedicated the award to President Adama Barrow and the Gambian people. Madam Jahumpa received the first category of the future is female champions award on Saturday night at a colourful ceremony in Cape town. The most prestigious awards are designed to create awareness and showcase the role of male and female leaders as agents on the continent.

When receiving the award FJC told the gathering that when women are empowered to lead, everyone benefits, and studies have showed that women leaders help increase productivity, enhance collaboration, inspire organizational dedication, and improve fairness. “And I can sincerely say that if the goals and priority areas of the AU Agenda 2063 is to be achieved, the African woman must be the partnership for the challenges to the road to realizing Agenda 2063 and the Africa we want – So time is up and we can do it women of Africa,” FJC told the award ceremony.

She added: “And standing before this distinguished gathering tonight, I am truly thankful and humbly dedicate this prestigious award to His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia and to all Gambian women in diplomacy”.

She thanked Mrs Madelein Mkunu, president Leading Women of Africa (LWA), board members, judges and the media for the recognition given to her.