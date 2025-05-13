FOÑI BEREFET NAM DECAMPS TO NPP?

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The governing National People’s Party has said the National Assembly Member for Foñi Brefet, Amie Colley, one of the five elected National Assembly Members of the APRC No-To Alliance, has defected to join them.

Seedy Ceesay, the NPP Administrative Secretary said Colley will be formally unveiled in the coming days.

“This is a welcome development and it shows President Adama Barrow is winning the hearts and minds of Gambians. We welcome our sister with open arms and assure her that she will feel home. The NPP is a party for all Gambians irrespective of tribe or beliefs,” Cessay told The Standard yesterday.

Unconfirmed sources said Madam Colley has already met President Adama Barrow at State House and given him her full support and commitment to join the NPP.

The Standard contacted the media director of the APRC No-To Alliance Pa Modou Mbowe who said though Hon Colley did not formally notify them, there are strong indications that she has decided to go her own way, just like her colleague Hon Bakary Badjie who announced he is running for president without the group’s blessings.

The Standard contacted Hon Colley on the phone from Jakarta, Indonesia where she is on official mission; She said: “Well as NAM I took the oath to serve the national interest and now I have decided to support the government on national development agenda.”

Another source within the group said very few of the executive members of the group supported Hon Colley’s decision to join the NPP.