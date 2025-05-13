Minister Sabally under fire over comments against Mayor Lowe, Essa Faal

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Demba Sabally, Minister of Agriculture and deputy national president of the National People’s Party, has been urged to resign following his controversial comments against Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of the opposition UDP and Essa Mbye Faal, the leader of the APP-Sobeya Alliance.

Sabally had said if the two opposition politicians ever join unlawful protesters again they would be locked up by the government. The mayor and the leader of APP-Sobeya had visited the protesting youths and expressed solidarity with them. But Minister Sabally accused them of inciting the youths to protest unlawfully and warned that they would be locked up if they do that again.

“If the mayor and Essa Faal who have been following the protesting youths failed to advise them against breaking the law and instead incited them, the NPP government will not be afraid to handcuff and lock them in cell because no one is above the law,” Minister Sabally said. He said no one can scare the government and anyone who breaks the law will face it. He accused the two opposition politicians of trying to take advantage of the situation.

However, in their response the spokesman of APP-Sobeya Alliance, Ousainu Bob said: “We unequivocally condemn this attempt to intimidate and suppress the voices of those who dare to demand justice and uphold the rule of law. Any attempt to arrest or intimidate Essa Mbye Faal or Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe will face unyielding resistance from APP-Sobeyaa and the Gambian people.”

He reminded Minister Sabally that the rule of law is the bedrock of any democracy, and any action that undermines it will not only violate the Constitution of The Gambia but also ignite the righteous indignation of a people determined to protect their hard-won liberties. “The days of authoritarian overreach are behind us, and we will not allow them to return under the guise of governance,” he warned.

Also, reacting to the comments, Human rights activist Madi Jobarteh condemned Sabally’s remarks as unconstitutional, inciting violence, and a threat to peace and stability in The Gambia.

Jobarteh called for Sabally’s immediate resignation, dismissal, and prosecution, accusing him of encouraging anarchy and violating the 1997 Constitution.

“Not only is he ignorant about these concepts but more seriously he is also utterly dishonest in seeking to reintroduce dictatorship in this country. His comments constitute unconstitutionality, illegality and criminality,” Jobarteh said.

He added: “Demba Sabally is a threat to the peace and stability of The Gambia which must concern every citizen especially President Barrow. If he thinks he or NPP can handcuff Essa Faal or Rohey Malick Lowe or anyone else, let him know that the biggest and heaviest handcuffs will end up round his own neck and his collaborators if they engage in illegality and criminality in violation of the Constitution.”

“Let me put it to Demba Sabally that citizens including politicians have a constitutional right and duty to protest. Just as he can stand up with a microphone to spew such unintelligent gibberish in condemning opponents and citizens, so also do others have the right to criticise and condemn him and his regime.”

Politicians like Demba Sabally, he added, “lack the moral and intellectual capacity to know the right and submit to the law and ethics.”