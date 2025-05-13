PSSG condemns comments ‘intended to sow discord’ between Gambia and Senegal

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat, PSSG, the institutional embodiment of the longstanding ties and mutual cooperation between The Gambia and Senegal yesterday issued a strong condemnation for what it called “inflammatory statements made on social media that seek to sow discord between The Gambia and Senegal.”

Though the PSSG did not made mention of any names of specific cases, its statement came in the wake of claims by young Gambian youth influencer Bob Keita, a leading member of a youth group detained by police in Thursday’s protest over the sale of former president Jammeh’s assets.

Soon after his release Bob went on his Facebook claiming he had a heated argument with President Barrow on the phone about his third term bid. And perhaps more outlandishly, Bob claimed President Barrow bad mouthed former Senegal opposition leader and now prime minster Ousmane Sonko.

His statement alarmed many Gambians who are worried by its dangerous implications for the relations between the two countries. A senior government official and an in-law of Bob said the claims are false but Bob came back to say he stood by his statement.

In its statement, the PSSG urged all media outlets and individuals to exercise caution and responsibility in disseminating information that could potentially undermine the unity and collaborative spirit between the two nations. “Unsubstantiated assertions can only serve to destabilise the progress we have collectively achieved and distract us from our shared goals of regional peace and development.

The Secretariat remains resolute in its mission to advance the interests of both nations, rooted in mutual respect, shared heritage, and a united vision for progress. We call upon all stakeholders to prioritise constructive dialogue over divisive rhetoric and to seek clarification through established diplomatic channels to avoid further escalation of misunderstandings,” the statement concluded.