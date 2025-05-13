DLEAG arrests 29, seizes prohibited and controlled drugs

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia, (DLEAG) recently conducted a highly coordinated operation that resulted in the arrests of 29 individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of prohibited and controlled drugs at diverse locations across the country.

Speaking to The Standard on the recent arrests, Ousman Saidybah, the PRO of DLEAG, said the suspects were arrested between April 29 to May 7 .

- Advertisement -

“Equally, 23 of the arrestees are Gambians, 2 Senegalese, 2 Dutch, one Guinean and 1 Tunisian, Among the Gambians were 4 people suspected to be Alleged Child Offenders who were arrested at Sanchaba for joint possession of 17 wraps of Kush,” he explained

He further reported that 1,265 pills of suspected ecstasy destined for Senegal where siezed at the Barra and Banjul ferry terminals.

One of the arrestees, a Senegalese was arrested with 709 pills while a Gambian was arrested with 200 pills of ecstasy, ande other suspect was arrested at Mbollet-ba checkpoint with 145 pills of ecstasy and 4 pellets of suspected cocaine.