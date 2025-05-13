GTBank provides borehole for Sare Cherno

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The community of Sare Cherno, Julangel Ward, Jimara District in the Upper River Region on Saturday May 3 celebrated the end of decades-long struggle to access portable drinking water, after been provided with solar powered borehole by Guaranty Trust Bank Gambia Ltd, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Sare Cherno is a settlement with a total of 14 compounds and a population of 850.

The community has a long history of water challenges affecting people and their animals on which they depend for livelihood.

According to officials of GTBank, the borehole is a fulfillment of a pledge by the bank.

The Assistant General Manager of GTBank Gambia, Alpha Salieu Sowe, said the borehole is just one among many dug for rural communities across the country.

Sowe added that GTBank believes that access to clean water is an inherent right for every human being and even animals, which are part of sustenance of human life.

“GTBank is a market leader in the Gambia’s banking industry that offers a wide spectrum of financial products and services ranging from account packages uniquely designed to fit customer’s banking needs and lifestyles to value added services and a trail blazer in providing electronic services to Gambians,” Sowe said.

The chairman of Basse Area Council Muhammadou Ceesay said that the water borehole would ease the water shortage that has beset the people of Sare Cherno. He said providing clean and accessible water for the people of URR was a key priority of his council and that they were always looking for partners like GTBank to achieve this all-important goal.

A representative of the Chief of Jimara Morrow Krubally, expressed appreciation to GTBank for providing the solar powered water borehole for the people of Sare Cherno, alleviating a long period of struggle.

Other speakers include village women’s president Fatoumatta Jallow and Junglagel Ward councillor Yunissa Baldeh. They all thanked the GTBank for the gesture

GTBank Gambia was established in March 2002 to serve the individual and corporate financial needs of Gambians and to give back to communities.