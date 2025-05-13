Mansakonko Area Council confirms receiving Jammeh’s tractors

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Mansakonko Area Council has confirmed receiving three tractors from the Janneh Commission in 2019.

At least three Area Councils (KMC, BAC and BCC) listed to have purchased tractors from former president Jammeh’s seized assets have said they have no such records.

These denials came after a government publication named several councils as buyers of Jammeh’s assets, but some councils have stated there is no record or knowledge of such transactions or deliveries.

However, in a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the Mansakonko Area Council said: “The council wishes to share that it was allocated three tractors in February 2019 by the Commission of Inquiry.”

The tractors, it added, were intended to support the Council’s community service delivery, for example, waste collection.

“However, out of the three tractors, only two were in good condition. Upon receiving the tractors, the council deployed one to the Bureng Lumo in Jarra East District and another was stationed at the main office to support the routine operations, while the third one still remains as scrap at the office.”

It added that the two functioning tractors are still in use and have immensely contributed to waste collection efforts.

“Meanwhile, it should be noted that the council did not buy the tractors, rather they were officially allocated to us by the Janneh Commission.”