TFN Heroes award slated for Saturday

- Advertisement -

The 6th edition of the National Heroes Award takes place on Saturday, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre. Organised by the Fatu Network, the event awards people whose work and life has impacted the country in various ways in the last year.

The top award, person of the year, is the highest recognition reserved for the person with the most outstanding impact in the last 12 months.

Fatu Camara, the founder of Fatu Network and the Heroes Award, said this year’s event is the biggest in terms of nominations with up to 5000 nominations received for ten awards, showing the huge and competitive nature of the award.

- Advertisement -

The nominations are run through by a panel of judges supplemented by public inputs.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, Dr Abubacar Jah of Sharab Hospital and Premier League footballer Yankuba Minteh are nominated for the person of the year award.

The spectacle ends with a performance by Senegalese singer Youssou Ndour. The event will be graced by foreign dignitaries from Guinea, Sierra Leone, Mali among other places.