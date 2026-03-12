Foreign Minister Sering Modou Njie addresses Commonwealth Foreign Affairs ministers meeting

- Advertisement -

By Ya Awa Touray – MoFA

The Honourable Sering Modou Njie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of The Gambia on Sunday, 8th March 2026 addressed fellow Foreign Ministers at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) in London, expressing appreciation to the Chair and the Commonwealth Secretariat for convening the meeting at a critical moment for international cooperation.

Minister Njie noted that the global landscape is undergoing profound change, with multilateralism facing increasing pressures in many parts of the world. However, he emphasised that the need for cooperation, dialogue, and collective action among nations has never been greater.

Marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, the minister also paid tribute to women in leadership and to women around the world whose contributions continue to strengthen societies and institutions.

Reflecting on The Gambia’s engagement with the Commonwealth since rejoining the organisation eight years ago, Minister Njie highlighted the significant support the country has received through technical assistance and institutional cooperation. This includes support in strengthening democratic governance, implementing the Commonwealth Cyber Declaration, advancing sustainable development initiatives, and improving public financial management through the use of the Meridian Debt Management System.

He further acknowledged the Commonwealth’s contribution to The Gambia’s judicial and justice sectors, as well as the role played by Commonwealth election observation missions during the country’s 2021 elections, which helped reinforce transparency, public confidence, and credibility in the democratic process.

Minister Njie emphasised that these contributions have been instrumental in supporting The Gambia’s national development priorities and in deepening its engagement within the wider Commonwealth community.

He noted that the Commonwealth continues to hold a unique position in the international system, bringing together countries from diverse regions, cultures, and stages of development under a shared commitment to democratic values, cooperation, and mutual support.

Looking ahead, the minister underscored the importance of ensuring that the Commonwealth continues to deliver tangible and meaningful outcomes for its member states. He stressed that any reforms within the organisation should prioritise substance over ceremony and strengthen the practical impact of its work.

Minister Njie also highlighted the need to strengthen democratic resilience across the Commonwealth. Drawing on The Gambia’s own democratic transition in recent years, he emphasised the importance of principled engagement, preventive diplomacy, and adherence to the Commonwealth Charter as guiding pillars for collective action.

On economic cooperation, the minister called for greater efforts to expand trade opportunities, support small and medium enterprises, and promote investment partnerships across Commonwealth economies as key drivers of sustainable growth.

He also underscored the urgent challenge posed by climate change, particularly for smaller and vulnerable states, and urged the Commonwealth to continue prioritising climate finance and resilience-building initiatives.

Concluding his remarks, Minister Njie reaffirmed The Gambia’s commitment to working constructively with all Commonwealth partners to ensure that the organisation remains relevant, responsive, and effective in meeting the evolving needs of its member states.