Gambia and Trinidad & Tobago establish diplomatic relations

By Ya Awa Touray – MoFA

The Government of the Republic of The Gambia and the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago have formally established diplomatic relations, marking an important step toward strengthening cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

The joint communiqué was signed in London on 9th March 2026 by Honourable Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and Honourable Sering Modou Njie, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia, on behalf of their respective Governments.

The establishment of diplomatic relations reflects the shared commitment of Trinidad & Tobago and The Gambia to deepen mutual understanding and expand cooperation in areas of common interest for the benefit of their peoples. Both countries reaffirmed their adherence to the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, Commonwealth and international law, including the sovereign equality of states, respect for territorial integrity, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

The two ministers are currently in London attending the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM), where they also engaged in constructive dialogue on matters of mutual interest.

The Governments expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic relations will contribute to stronger bilateral engagement and further support international peace and security.