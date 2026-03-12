Senegal, Iran jointly deny missile threat ‘that never happened’

- Advertisement -

The Senegalese government and the Iranian Embassy in Dakar have issued a formal, joint denial following the spread of viral social media posts falsely claiming that Iran threatened Senegal with missile strikes.

The fabricated reports, which gained traction on platforms like Sahelien and 237 Online, suggested that Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Abbas Araghchi had warned of targeting American bases in Senegal should President Bassirou Diomaye Faye side against Tehran in the Middle Eastern conflicts.

On 10th March, Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad (MIAAESE) published a disinformation alert dismissing these allegations as entirely unfounded and disconnected from reality. The ministry urged the public to rely exclusively on official government channels to avoid being misled by manufactured narratives.

Similarly, the Iranian Embassy in Dakar released a firm statement rejecting the reports as “false and fabricated information” designed specifically to damage the cordial and growing diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The embassy clarified that recent high-level communications have been characterised by cooperation rather than conflict. During a recent telephone call between Dr Araghchi and Senegalese Minister Cheikh Niang, the Iranian Foreign Minister reportedly expressed his gratitude for Senegal’s “positive and responsible positions” and thanked President Faye for his expressions of solidarity. The Iranian mission concluded by reaffirming its commitment to strengthening its friendship and constructive partnership with Dakar, stating unequivocally that Iran has never, and will never, utter any threat against Senegal.

APA