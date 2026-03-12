Senegal raised 745 billion CFA francs in 58 days

- Advertisement -

By Youssouf Sané

Since the outbreak of the so-called hidden debt affair and the suspension of its programme with the International Monetary Fund, Senegal has seen the international financial market close its doors to it.

The government therefore decided to focus on the regional financial market. This year, it plans to raise 4,132 billion CFA francs on the regional public securities market. It has already taken significant steps toward this objective.

For the month of February, the country raised 378.7 billion CFA francs on this market, according to Umoa-titres in its monthly summary. In January, it raised 366.7 billion CFA francs. This represents an increase of 11.8 billion CFA francs.

In total, over the first two months of the year, Senegal raised 745.8 billion CFA francs on the primary market. This includes 459 billion CFA francs through treasury bills and 286.3 billion raised through treasury bonds.

These figures show, however, that Senegal’s fundraising is characterised by the predominance of short maturities (capital repayment periods).

For example, in February, 131.4 billion CFA francs of the funds raised on the securities market had a maturity of 12 months, 77 billion had a maturity of six months, and 104 billion had a maturity of three years. Only 65.5 billion CFA francs of the loans will have to be repaid within five to 10 years.

The other key takeaway is that, in its 2026 bond issuance schedule, Senegal aimed for 608 billion CFA francs by the end of February. This target was largely exceeded, with 745.8 billion CFA francs raised. These resources should prove invaluable in meeting the significant financial obligations this month.

Seneweb