Foreign Ministers of Gambia and Japan hold talks to boost bilateral relations

NEW YORK, 27 September 2022: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Japan H.E. YAMADA KENJI.

FM Tangara, who is in Japan to attend the State Funeral of the Former Prime Minister Shinzo ABE, expressed his sincere condolences to the Japanese Foreign Minister and conveyed the condolences of the President of the Republic of The Gambia His Excellency Adama Barrow.

Dr. Tangara on behalf of the Government of the Republic of The Gambia, under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, recognises with appreciation, Japan’s enormous contributions towards the strengthening of the bonds of solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, H.E. YAMADA KENJI expressed his gratitude to Minister Tangara for his attendance to the State Funeral for Former Prime Minister and stated that he wishes to further strengthen the excellent diplomatic relations established under former Prime Minister Abe.

Foreign Minister YAMADA Kenji also extended his appreciation to The Gambia’s FM for the participation of President Barrow in TICAD 8 held in August this year. He stressed the importance of strengthening food security and securing transparency and fairness of development finance.

Both sides confirmed to work for further development of bilateral relations, following up on the outcome of TICAD and also shared views on current international issues.