Former IGP’s testimony on the $30M Russian petroleum saga

Gambia Police Force

The Committee asked the witness when he was appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) and when he vacated the position. The witness stated that he served as IGP from March 2021 to March 2024. When asked whether he received any, the witness responded affirmatively to reports from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) during his tenure and explained that the police regularly receive Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) from the FIU.

The Committee inquired which units within the police handle such reports. The witness indicated that STRs are typically referred to the Fraud Unit or the Serious Investigations Unit (SIU). Upon completion of investigations, the resulting reports are either forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution or returned to the FIU.

When explicitly questioned whether he had received a report from the FIU regarding the petroleum products saga, the witness stated that he had only received informal briefings from the Head of the SIU and no formal communication from the FIU.

The Committee asked whether the witness knew that one of the individuals involved in the saga had been arrested. He responded in the affirmative and noted that he had been contacted by the former Minister of Petroleum, who informed him that one of their international traders was in police custody. The witness further stated that he explained to the Minister that the investigation was initiated due to an STR from the FIU and was being handled as part of the police’s routine investigative processes. He added that the General Manager of Gam-Petroleum had also visited police headquarters during the same period and referred to the individual in question as one of their international traders.

The Committee inquired about the procedures for obtaining statements from suspects. The witness explained that statements can be voluntary or cautionary, primarily obtained when the intention is to lay charges. On the subject of Bail, the witness clarified that granting bail is typically at the discretion of the Station Officer, depending on the circumstances.

The Committee further questioned whether it is standard practice for suspects to be given written questionnaires to complete, sometimes with the assistance of a third party. The witness responded that this is permissible within the legal framework, particularly when suspects are represented by legal counsel, as part of human rights guarantees.

Asked whether extracting a cautionary statement from a suspect is normal without filing charges and granting bail, the witness stated that this is an established practice, especially when the 72-hour constitutional time limit is insufficient to complete an investigation. He explained that such tactics ensure that suspects remain accessible to investigators.

When asked how frequently unit heads brief the IGP, the witness explained that unit and departmental heads report frequently to their respective Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs). The IGP is generally briefed only when necessary or if a matter is considered serious enough to warrant his attention.

The Committee inquired whether a report from the SIU concerning the petroleum STR had ever been submitted to him. The witness replied negatively and stated that he only became fully aware of the issue when the National Assembly established the Committee of Inquiry.

When asked whether it was unusual for the SIU not to report directly to the IGP on such a matter, the witness responded that it was not unusual. He explained that, depending on the nature of the case, a completed investigation report is either forwarded for prosecution or returned to the originating institution, such as the FIU. He further noted that, after engaging the former Minister of Petroleum and the General Manager of Gam-Petroleum, and upon establishing the source of the petroleum proceeds, he believed that the matter had been resolved. He also stated clearly that he did not instruct or authorise the halting of the investigation.

Whether he had met Mr Aurimas Steiblys during the investigation, the witness stated that he had not met Mr Steiblys or any personnel from the FIU. The Committee then asked whether the bailing of Mr Aurimas was discussed during his meeting with the former Minister of Energy and the GM of Gam-Petroleum. The witness stated that the issue was not addressed.

When informed that Mr Aurimas was granted bail without being charged, the witness confirmed that such practice is lawful and is used by police investigators to ensure that suspects remain accessible during ongoing investigations. He explained that it also allows investigators to extract more information as the case develops.

The Committee presented a cautionary statement submitted concerning the investigation and asked the witness to verify its completeness. The witness noted that the statement appeared incomplete, lacking key components such as the signature of the suspect and the name of the officer who recorded the statement.

Given the case’s significant monetary value, the Committee asked whether it was appropriate for junior officers to handle the same investigation. The witness replied that the case was treated like any other STR and was not assigned to a junior officer but instead led by a commissioner and supported by other senior-ranking officers.

The Committee referred the witness to a letter from the FIU, which he mentioned, stressing the issue’s urgency and requesting feedback from the SIU. The witness stated that this was his standard way of minuting STRs. He reiterated that the SIU is expected to produce a report channelled through the usual communication hierarchy but not necessarily submitted directly to the IGP.

In conclusion, the witness reiterated that he did not instruct or authorise the halting of the investigation at any point. He maintained that the FIU reported the matter to the Gambia Police Force (GPF) through an STR, and the police acted within standard procedures.

Findings!

1. The Committee noted that the former IGP (Hon. Abdoulie Sanyang) claimed he had never been formally informed of the investigation of the FIU report. He asserted that he became aware of the report was discussed during an informal conversation with Pa Alieu Jawara, the SIU commissioner.

2. The Committee noted that the earlier statement of the former IGP of complete knowledge of the investigation and its status was not corroborated in his testimony and further scrutiny by the Committee.

3. The committee observed that the cautionary statement submitted in connection with the investigation obtained by the police appeared incomplete, lacking key components such as the suspect’s signature and the officer’s name who recorded the statement are evidence of the police’s lack of seriousness in their investigation.

4. The testimonies also revealed that he received a call from the former Minister of Petroleum, who informed him that one of their international traders was in police custody. However, he told the minister that this is part of the police’s routine investigative processes. He added that the General Manager of Gam-Petroleum had also visited police headquarters during the same period and referred to the individual in question as one of their international traders.

5. The committee finds and holds that the former Minister of Petroleum (Hon Abdoulie Jobe) ‘s calls and the General Manager of Gam Petroleum’s visit interfered with the investigation.

6. The Committee noted that the former IGP’s claim of a lack of full disclosure of the level of knowledge and involvement is inconsistent with the facts of the case and the magnitude and interest shown by high-profile government officers.

7. The investigation further revealed a contradictory statement by the Former IGP (Hon Abdoulie Sanyang), in which he indicated that he was not informed about the matter. However, evidence shows he minuted the report to the SIU and addressed it urgently.

8. The Committee finds it evasive when the Former IGP (Hon.Abdoulie Sanyang) submitted that he was not aware of said case, given the level of interference by the Former Minister of Petroleum and Energy (Hon. Abdoulie Jobe), and the GM of Gam-Petroleum (Mr Yorro Jallow).