WILL convenes hybrid stakeholders’ forum on TJ, youth diaspora engagement

By Olimatou Coker

Women In Liberation and Leadership (WILL) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme UNDP country office and ONU Droits de ‘Homme-Afrique de I’Ouest on Tuesday held a stakeholders’ forum on transitional justice, youth and diaspora engagement at The Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre.

Background

According to WILL, The Gambia is at a critical juncture in its transitional justice journey following the conclusion of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC). While significant progress has been made, it is imperative that the process remains inclusive and reflective of all voices, particularly those of youth and the diaspora groups that have historically been marginalised in national discourse. Their experiences, insights, and aspirations are vital to shaping a reconciled and democratic future for the country.”

The hybrid forum yesterday brought together over 100 young people within The Gambia and Gambians in the diaspora to provide a structured space for engagement, advocacy, and collaborative dialogue on The Gambia’s post TRRC process.

The objectives of the forum is to provide a platform for meaningful youth and diaspora inclusion in transitional justice in the post-TRRC processes to amplify the voices of marginalised groups in national reconciliation and reform efforts, to foster intergenerational and cross-border dialogue around justice, accountability, and national healing and also to identify actionable strategies for youth-led and diaspora-informed contributions to sustainable peace building.

Partners expected that the day-long forum will increase awareness and engagement of youth and diaspora communities in transitional justice initiatives and come out with concrete recommendations and strategies for integrating youth and diaspora perspectives in policy and implementation frameworks, strengthened networks and partnerships among stakeholders working on reconciliation and justice in The Gambia and a comprehensive narrative report summarising key discussions and proposed pathways forwarded.

Ms. Mandisa Mashologu, the UNDP Representative in The Gambia, said the forum represents not merely a continuation of the journey towards justice and reconciliation in The Gambia, but also a pivotal moment where they are intentionally focusing on amplifying the voices that have frequently been marginalised as they reflect on the progress made since the conclusion of the TRRC. “It is important to acknowledge that the path towards sustainable peace is gradual and it takes time, requiring collective and ongoing effort, continuous, inclusive dialogue and the courage to willingly address painful truths while planning for the country’s future.

“This hybrid stakeholder forum demonstrates our shared commitment and it is especially encouraging that so many young people from across The Gambia and the diaspora are participating both virtually and in person, to shape her transitional justice process and journey that is inclusive, forward looking and truly transformative,” Mashologu said.

The UNDP Rep added that her office strongly believes that peace cannot be achieved without the meaningful inclusion of all voices. She quoted their former administrator, Atom Steiner, who said development must be owned and driven by the people”.

“The solutions to today’s challenges are not found in boardrooms alone, they are shaped by the realities of those most affected. It is in that spirit that WILL and UNDP convened this forum, not merely as a symbolic gesture, but as a substantive platform for engagement, advocacy and collaboration”, she told the audience

The UNDP Rep thanked the WILL team for the exceptional initiative for continuous dialogue and engagement, and most importantly, a call to action towards the ‘Never Again’ slogan.

According to her, youths in The Gambia have shown remarkable resilience, creativity and a deep desire to contribute to national peace building and development.

She also noted that the diaspora continues to be an important source of investment, solidarity and connection to the global perspective.

“We have seen how many Gambians have returned to the country to be in the forefront of transitional justice, economic development and promoting peace and security in this country. ”Your experiences, your insights and your aspirations are therefore relevant and very critical for national development.”

The UNDP official said she hopes the dialogue will produce concrete recommendations to help inform policies and strengthen the strategies and action plans that resonate with the diverse stakeholder groups making up the Gambian society. “Most importantly, it should contribute to the establishment of stronger networks and partnerships for long term peace building to show that the full might and resolve of the people of The Gambia can never be met with any difficulties,” she concluded.

Ya Lena B Houma, a representative from WILL, said the forum came at a pivotal journey, one in which the TRRC’s vital work is behind us and we, moving forward towards ensuring that youth and diaspora are central in the transitional justice efforts towards elevating marginalised voices, all around an inclusive post TRRC process where no Gambian is left behind by the close of this forum. “We must not just take these points that we will discuss here today and just go home with them. No, we must put them into action,”’ she advised the gathering.

Houma further urged all regular stakeholders to ensure that the efforts are put into the implementation of the post TRRC recommendations. ”We continue to call on to the media to play its critical role by consistently informing and updating the public on the progress, challenges and the milestones of the implementation process. We also encourage youth and members of the diaspora to actively engage in the process through advocacy, dialogue and community initiatives so that their voices will help shape a just and inclusive future rooted in truth and reconciliation,” Houma said.

Dr Fatou Baldeh, Chief Executive Officer of WILL, gave an overview of The Gambia’s transition justice and the status of implementation of TRRC recommendations,

“In December 2017, following public consultations, the National Assembly passed a bill establishing the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) mandated to investigate and establish, over two years, an impartial historical record of the nature, causes, and extent of violations of human rights committed from July 1994 to January 2017,” Dr Baldeh said.

She added that the TRRC was required by the Act, to make public the report, findings and recommendations of the commission.

The forum ended with officials describing the event as a call to action for inclusive justice and shared responsibility in shaping The Gambia’s future. “By centring youth and diaspora voices, we aim to enrich the national reconciliation narrative and promote a justice process that is participatory, forward-looking and truly transformative,” the stakeholders declare.