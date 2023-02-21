Former Interior Minister Mballow dies

President Adama Barrow Sunday announced the death of Ebrima Mballow, Gambia’s Consul General in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Mballow, a former military officer, served as Interior Minister and Governor of the West Coast under the current government.

“Fellow Gambians, I just received the sad news of the demise of my Consul General in Jeddah, Mr. Ebrima Mballow. I pray that Allah the Almighty grants him Jannatul Firdaus and gives his family the fortitude to bear this loss,” Barrow writes in his Twitter account.