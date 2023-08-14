Former KMC deputy CEO sacked

Kajaly Janneh, a former deputy chief executive officer of the Kanifing Area Council has been sacked.

Mr Janneh was earlier this year demoted to Principal Administrative Officer and posted to Jangjangbureh Area Council following his refusal to hand over the role of CEO to Sainabou Martin-Sonko, who was suspended by council for alleged impropriety. Sonko was forcefully returned and escorted by police to her office.

According to sources close to the KMC, the Local Government Service Commission cited Mr Janneh’s alleged refusal to take up his new posting among other reasons for his sacking. He was advised to hand over to the Principal Administrative Officer. There has not been any immediate comment from the KMC who has always been at loggerheads with the ministry of local government over the handling of the former KMC CEO’s alleged scandalous conduct.