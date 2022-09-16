Former Manchester United defender Evra regrets picking France over Senegal

- Advertisement -

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed that he regrets playing for France at international level. Evra played for France at senior level despite hailing from West African country Senegal

The former Manchester United and France left-back is in Ghana for a tour of the African country as he uses his platform to inspire the youth Follow Sports Brief on Twitter for more trending and breaking news! He revealed that if he had the chance to make a decision on his international career, he would have played for Senegal. Evra, who was born in Dakar, ended up playing for the French national team. “If I could go back in time, I will choose to represent the country of my birth, Senegal, instead of France,” he said in a chat with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.! “I was born in Dakar but grew up in France. “One of the painful lessons I learnt with this choice is when you play good and win, you are celebrated as a French; when the team lose, you are singled out as Senegalese. We need to let this young generation know that they can still succeed playing for their original countries.”

Patrice Evra is in Ghana for a tour of the West African nation, where he tries to inspire the youth to believe in the continent. The 41-year-old enjoyed a successful playing career, winning several titles, including the 2008 UEFA Champions League with Manchester United. He also played for France at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Patrice Evra wants to see an African country win the World Cup.