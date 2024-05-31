Foundation 221 hands over 8 boreholes to communities

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Foundation 221, an international NGO based in the US, has inaugurated eight new boreholes in eight communities in the West Coast Region over the weekend to provide safe drinkable water for the people.

Speaking at the opening, the Deputy Chairman of Brikama Area Council Ismaila Jallow and a councillor of Suba ward who represented the Chairman Yankuba Darboe, said: “Initially, people living around this area were suffering because they were buying water. Each twenty liter gallon is costing them one dalasi and fifty butut, and clean drinking water is their problem.”

He said thank God, with the intervention of the Foundation 221 the scarcity of water will become a thing of the past.

Jallow further appealed to the donors to provide more boreholes for his people, stressing that other parts of his ward are in need of borehole too and it is his primary responsibility to provide them a portable drinking water.

Jallow tasked the beneficiaries to form a committee who will take care of the boreholes for the sustainability.

For her part, Sophie Diop, operations manager of Foundation 221 for Africa, explained that the Foundation was established in 2014 by a Senegalese national by the name Musa Nyanga based in US, and he started activities in Senegal in 2015.

She further disclosed that the purpose of the “Foundation is to serve humanity, ranging from health, providing water for the people, helping orphans and education.”

Madam Diop said that the reason they are providing boreholes to the communities is for them to have access to clean drinking water. “Because we realised that there are some communities that walk some kilometers to get water. Therefore, this is why we come up with this initiative by providing them with boreholes, “she said.

Muhammed Marong, the spokesperson of the Foundation 221, called on other NGOs who are willing to join to complement their efforts, saying that their doors are always open.

He commended the communities for the reception they have accorded to them.

Musa Bojang, alkalo of New Bojang Kunda, said the borehole will change the lives of his villagers. He added that before they were fetching water from the well which is very far from them.

Alkalo Bojang urged his villagers to take good care of the borehole as the money spent is huge. According to him, they will set up a committee that will be in charge of the borehole. He thanked the donors for providing them with a borehole.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Wuyeh Sonko, Hawa Gassama and Fama Chongan expressed delight and described the project as timely, and thanked the donors and they prayed for the success of their Foundation.

The beneficiary villages are Kafuta Nema, Touba Manduar, Bojang Kunda, Brikama Gidda, Madiana, Gunjur Kunkujang, Nyofelleh Mandina and Jalanbang.