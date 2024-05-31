CHE, partners celebrate World Menstrual Health, Hygiene Day

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Comprehensive Health Education (CHE) project under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) in partnership with Girls Pride Gambia (GPG) and support from UNFPA organised an inter-school competition on Funneh game to commemorate world menstrual health and hygiene day held at the region one directorate in Kanifing.

The commemoration of menstrual health and hygiene day which is observed annually on May 28th raise awareness on importance of menstrual health and hygiene management and break the stigma surrounding menstruation and promote access to proper menstrual products and proper sanitary facilities.

Twenty 20 schools, both upper basic and senior secondary schools within the Greater Banjul Area came together to compete using a Funneh board game on menstrual health and hygiene management.

The winners of the Upper Basic School category are New Covenant UBS, St Joseph’s UBS and Abuko UBS and for the Senior Secondary School category the winners are Baptist SSS, Ndows SSS and Kotu SSS respectively.

The initiative aimed to promote menstrual health and hygiene education among students while fostering a fun and engaging learning environment.

Highlighting the importance of menstrual health and hygiene, breaking taboos and advocating for the rights and dignity of women and girls, the director of research and curriculum region 1, Momodou Jeng emphasised the government’s commitment to improving menstrual health and hygiene across the country.

He stated that menstrual health is a fundamental human right. “We must ensure that all girls and women have access to the necessary information and resources to manage their menstruation with dignity”.

Principal investigator comprehensive health education, Phebian Ina Grant-Sagnia said menstruation is a biological process that should be understood, respected and managed with dignity. “Together, we can create a culture where menstrual health is no longer a source of shame but a celebrated aspect of our collective health and well being.”

Phebian said this year’s theme reaches together for a period of friendly world, reminding “us that change happens when we join forces.” She urged every girl and woman to move forward with courage and compassion, breaking silence and building a healthier and more informed society.

She said the success of this year’s World Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day highlights the power of collective action and community engagement. As we move forward, it is crucial for all sectors of society to remain committed to this cause. “By working together, we can create an environment where menstruation is no longer a source of shame or disadvantage but a normal, healthy part of life,” she concluded.

In a significant move to address the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, thousands of menstrual hygiene kits were distributed to girls from various schools across Banjul. Each kit included reusable sanitary pads, soap, and educational materials on menstrual health. The initiative, supported by local and international donors, aims to alleviate the financial burden on families and ensure that no girl misses school due to menstruation.