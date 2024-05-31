Trade ministry hosts consultation on AfCFTAAnnexes with focus on digital trade protocol

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

In a significant step towards enhancing regional integration and economic development, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional integration and employment (MoTIE) Wednesday hosted a national consultation on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Annexes, with a particular focus on the Protocol on Digital Trade.

The consultation, held at the Senegambia beach hotel, brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to discuss the implications and opportunities of digital trade under the AfCFTA framework.

The consultation saw participation from government officials, business leaders, representatives of the private sector, civil society organisations, and digital economy experts.

The significance of the AfCFTA protocol on digital trade is designed to establish a harmonised regulatory environment that facilitates digital transactions across borders.

The event aimed to gather insights and feedback to ensure The Gambia’s readiness and active participation in the digital trade landscape of the AfCFTA.

The consultation encouraged active participation from attendees through interactive sessions and breakout groups. Stakeholders shared their experiences, challenges, and suggestions for fostering a robust digital trade environment in The Gambia.

The event featured a series of discussions and presentations from experts in digital trade, e-commerce, and information technology.

Director of trade at MoTIE, Ousman Bojang, emphasised the transformative potential of digital trade for The Gambia’s economy. Digital trade is not just the future; it is the present. “Our engagement with the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade is crucial for ensuring that our businesses can compete effectively in the regional and global markets,” he said.

Director Bojang said the main objective of this convergence is to raise awareness about the AfCFTA protocol on digital trade. It will also identify the key challenges and opportunities for the Gambia in digital trade. “Also ensuring alignment with regional and continental digital trade frameworks.”

