Foundation donates over D1M food aid to Gambians

By Olimatou Coke

WHIPSO Gambia, a charitable foundation in partnership with its parent body WHIPSO Germany, recently donated food aid worth over D1.7 million to needy families across the country.

The foundation distributed 320 food packages and 25 goats to families in Sukuta. It has also distributed sheep and cooking oil to Mosques.

The foundation’s CEO Muhammed Nyang said the donation is aimed at easing the difficulties faced by poor families in The Gambia especially during the month of Ramadan.

“This is why we are targeting those who are extremely vulnerable to put food on their table in this blissful month of Ramadan,” he added.

He disclosed that the foundation has also reached out to families in Faraba, Gunjur, Soma, Barrow Kunda, Basse, Fatoto and Nuimi.

The foundation, he added, despite been two years old, has touched the lives of many needy families in the country and will aspire to continue doing more to every community across the country.

He said apart from the food distributions, the foundation also supports communities with the provision of boreholes.

“We also extend support to hospitals-we are currently running a project at the RVTH to improve their water supply. We have already provided 9 water tanks worth over D500,000 and we are also considering to support them with toilet facilities,” he stated.

He said the foundation has also purchased 40 water tanks worth D1.2 million to the Sukuta horticultural garden.

“We also signed an agreement with MoBSE for the supply of books from Saudi Arabia facilitated by our members currently studying there,” he added.

Yassin Touray, a native of Sinchu Balya and a beneficiary thanked the foundation for their generosity.