Nafa Financial Service hold Islamic conference, free iftar

By Olimatou Coker

Nafa Financial Service in partnership with the Serekunda Red Cross Link on Sunday organised an Islamic Conference and free Iftar distribution to Muslims within the Kanifing Municipality.

The event was held at the Youth Monument in Westfield attracting renowned Islamic scholars and several young people within the municipality. The theme of the conference is ‘Youth in Islam and National Development’.

It was organised by the Serekunda Red Cross Link and funded by Nafa Financial Service Company; a financial institution known for its reliability.

Pa Malick Saine, Nafa business development officer said the donation is part of the company’s social corporate responsibility.

“The conference aims to bring Gambian youth under one umbrella to listen to Islamic scholars and to contribute to national development. It is meant to empower the young red cross volunteers to attain their aspirations in term of humanitarian services,” he said.

Omar Badjie, president Serekunda Red Cross Link said the humanitarian service was meant to support underprivileged families as well as individuals who would not reach home on time to break their fast.

“Westfield is a center and break of fast met many people in the area. So, we deem it necessary to organise the free Iftar distribution here so that many people will benefit from it,” he said.

He commended Nafa for funding the event and assured them of his organisation’s continued partnership and support.

Speaking at the event, Oustas Musa Jallow of Talinding advised the young people to utilise their youthful age positively especially when it comes to their daily prayers.

He commended Nafa and The Gambia Red Cross Society for organising such an important Islamic conference and free food distribution. He urged them to keep enhancing Islam.

Aja Maimuna Salvage, an Islamic scholar speak on the importance of women knowing their role in Islam.