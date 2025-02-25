French graffiti artists create murals of influential Gambian, African women

- Advertisement -

French international graffiti artists Fanny Boimare and Naja created mesmerising mural paintings bringing to life the faces of strong, influential Gambian women and others from the continent, making them visible in public places. The paintings feature prominent Gambian women including Jaha Durukeh Gambian activist and Regional UN Women Ambassador for Africa, Gambian jurist and international human rights advocate Fatou Jange-Senghore, Gambian track queen Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye and Gambian artist and activist Awa Bling.

French Malian singer-songwriter Aya Nakamura, Kenyan social, environmental and political activist Wangari Maathai and French Senegalese writer Fatou Diome were also featured on the paintings displayed at the Banjul Arch, Alliance Francaise, Traffic Lights, Solomelo, Bakau School, Kairaba Avenue and UN House respectively.

“Street art has the power to challenge perceptions, spark conversations, and inspire change. By portraying women in vibrant murals across the city, this initiative aims to empower young girls and women, offering them role models they can identify with and be inspired” Alliance Francaise director Justine Guschlbauer said at the official unveiling of the paintings at the EU Delegation office in Fajara Monday. She described the murals as a tool for recognition and celebration and to ensure women’s stories are seen, valued, and remembered. “By bringing art to the streets, we bring empowerment to the people. Together, let’s create a city where women’s achievements are not only recognized but also immortalized in color and creativity,” director Justine added.

EU Ambassador to the Gambia Immaculada Roca i Cortes expressed profound thanks to Fanny Boimare also known as K2B and Naja for creating such a delightful mural that represents a strong, beautiful African woman and symbol of strength, hope and comfort for women and girls in the Gambia and across the world.

Ambassador Immaculada reiterated the EU Delegation’s commitment to participate and play an active role in women empowerment, gender equality and promotion of womens’ rights in the Gambia.

Artists Fanny Boimare known as K2B and Naja were invited by Alliance Française for a one month artistic residency in Banjul to create ten portraits of women in the Gambia public space. The initiative is part of the ‘We Together For Women Empowerment’ project funded by the French Embassy in Senegal and Gambia aimed at promoting women’s expression through arts, culture, debate, and entrepreneurship. K2B is a professional graffiti artist whose talent is recognized nationally and internationally. Since 2015, she has been involved in various projects creating portraits demonstrating her commitment to recognizing and celebrating female diversity. Her husband Naja , a multidisciplinary artist, navigates between graffiti, music, and woodwork, bringing a unique dimension to his creations. Their captivating works in the streets of Banjul, Serrekunda and Bakau ignites inspiration fostering enriching cultural exchange and unique artistic exploration and deeper appreciation for the work of women in the continent. The couple said it was an honour to work on the project as their first in Africa thanking Alliance Francaise and Gambians for giving them the opportunity to work in ‘this wonderful’ place. “We hope our paintings will help inspire and make visible the work and significant contribution of women in the Gambia and other parts of Africa.”

This event is part of a series celebrating the International Women’s Day. As part of activities Alliance Francaise in partnership with the EU will organise a roundtable discussion at the Alliance on Thursday 27 February on the role of women in the Gambian economy and how female entrepreneurs can make a difference.