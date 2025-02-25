Karpowership inaugurates new navy guardroom

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Karpowership, a Turkish energy company, recently inaugurated a newly constructed Navy guardroom in Banjul. This initiative was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts and was officially handed over to the Gambian Navy to enhance security at the site where Karpowership operates its powership, Karadeniz Powership Koray Bey.

The Karpowership has been supplying electricity to The Gambia since 2018 under a contract with Nawec, though the deal has faced criticism for its high costs and long-term financial implications for the country.

- Advertisement -

Turker Oba, the Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia, said Turkish companies are committed and ready to support the Gambia government.

He said Karpowership is committed to support the Gambia achieve its target of universal access to electricity by the end of 2025.

Emre Durmusoglu, Karpowership Africa Commercial Operation Director, said the company is committed to contribute in the communities they operate.

- Advertisement -

“We are proud to have constructed this navy guardroom which will serve not only as a structure but as a symbol of our commitment to the security and well-being of the nation and its good people,” he said.

The Chief of Defense of Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces, Mamut Cham, commended the Turkish company for the generosity and assured them that it would contribute to ensure the ship’s security.