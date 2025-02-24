Sanyang VDC hails GACH for fulfilling social corporate responsibility

- Advertisement -

The Sanyang Village Development Committee (VDC) has highlighted that GACH Global Mining Company is the only mining company paying royalties and contributing significantly to the Sanyang community. Over the years, GACH, focused on mining black and construction sand, has demonstrated a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility through various initiatives.

The company has paid royalties to the government and directly supported communities like Sanyang and Tujereng. For instance, they donated D500,000 to the Sanyang VDC in January 2024 for horticulture and healthcare improvements.

GACH has also funded projects such as constructing a police station in Sanyang worth D2.8 million and a D900,000 maternity ward. The company also provided solar-powered boreholes, and donated solar streetlights worth D1.2 million to improve safety and beautify the area.

The company has supported women’s gardening projects, mosque renovations, sports tournaments, and other communal activities. They have also pledged to continue increasing their contributions.

The Sanyang VDC chairman Abdoulie Gaye commended the company on its commitment to its social corporate responsibility.

“Since mining started in Sanyang in 1947, GACH is the only company that financially benefitted the community of Sanyang. GACH has spent a lot of millions in Sanyang.”

He said the community recently inaugurated a waiting shed at the community health centre worth over D900,000 constructed by GACH Global. Mr Gaye said all the projects supported by GACH are fully implemented by the VDC.

Sanyang VDC leaders and community members have consistently praised GACH for its transparency and dedication, contrasting it with other mining companies that have not provided similar benefits.