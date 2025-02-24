Adama Bojang scores first professional goals in Switzerland

- Advertisement -

By Mbye Camara

Former Steve Biko striker Adama Bojang has finally opened his professional goal account, netting twice as Grasshopper Club Zürich secured a 2-2 draw against Lausanne in the Swiss Super League.

Bojang, who had been searching for his first goal since joining the club, delivered an impressive performance, showing his trademark pace and finishing ability. His brace ensured Grasshopper salvaged a crucial point in a hard-fought encounter.

The Gambian youngster has been highly rated since his breakout performances at the U-20 AFCON and FIFA U-20 World Cup, and these goals could mark the beginning of a bright career in Europe.

