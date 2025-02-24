GNOC LAUDS CHINA’S SUPPORT TO GAMBIAN SPORTS

- Advertisement -

The president of the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC),Bai Dodou Jallow on Friday led a delegation on a courtesy call on Ambassador Liu Jin of the People’s Republic of China where the two sides held discussions on strengthening sports collaboration between the two nations, and introduce the new GNOC leadership.

The GNOC president opened the meeting by expressing gratitude to the Ambassador Jin for his country’s longstanding contributions to The Gambia’s socio-economic development, particularly in sports. He acknowledged China’s historical support, notably funding the construction of the Independence Stadium in in the 1980s.

Jallow further highlighted the importance of sports diplomacy in fostering stronger bilateral ties.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to transform discussions into concrete actions, ensuring sustained growth in Gambian sports through international partnerships. Both the GNOC and the Chinese embassy reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation for the benefit of athletes, coaches, and the broader sports community.

This visit marked another milestone in GNOC’s mission to enhance Gambian sports through global engagement and meaningful collaborations.

The GNOC presdeint was accompanied by Secretary General Mr. Yorro Njie and Executive Director Muhammed Janneh.