FROM BANJUL TO DELHI ― A VISION TO FLOURISH, A VISION TO FULFIL

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It is my profound honour to serve as High Commissioner to The Gambia, which has a rich cultural heritage and a forward-looking dynamism. The Gambia and India share many common political values. Both are secular and pluralistic societies—multiethnic and multilingual. Both are democracies and provide a conducive environment for people-to-people contacts to grow and prosper.

India and The Gambia share strong ties built on historical, economic, and developmental pillars, with a warm relationship. As both are members of the Commonwealth and post-colonial nations, they share commonalities in governance, trade, and international cooperation. The relationship between the two countries has grown in momentum in recent years, with frequent high-level visits, including the first-ever state visit by an Indian President. Mr. Ram Nath Kovind to The Gambia in July/August 2019.

Our bilateral ties flourish on the strong shoulders of solid political relations, robust trade and economic engagement, development cooperation, cultural connections and people-to-people contacts. They encompass technology, education, culture, health, defence & security, development cooperation and more, and have been reinforced by leader-level interactions. Our countries also work together closely in international fora to promote the interests of the Global South. We strongly value the membership of The Gambia in the International Solar Alliance. The Gambia has also participated enthusiastically in the Voice of the Global South Summits we have convened since January 2023.

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Likewise, India and Africa too are bound by more than geography or commerce. The relationship was forged in the crucible of anti-colonial struggle and shaped by leaders who believed deeply in the sovereignty and dignity of the nations of the Global South and advocated cooperation among them. Today, that legacy continues to guide our engagement. Indeed, The Gambia, with its intellectual leadership and commitment to stability, remains a vital pillar in the India-Africa partnership, which manifests itself across different sectors in the country.

A strong mutually beneficial economic engagement is one of the principal pillars of our ties with Africa. We have a thriving trade with The Gambia, which is also an important entrepôt for our goods into the West African hinterland. In particular, India remains committed to the food security of The Gambia. We are the principal supplier of the rice that is a staple of the Gambian diet. Pharmaceuticals, textiles, ceramics, construction materials and engineering goods are some of the other goods sourced from India. Even during the time the export of broken rice was banned, The Gambia was among the few countries permitted to import it for its food security needs. The Gambia also receives duty free or reduced tariff access to the Indian market for over 98% of product lines under India’s Duty Free Tariff Preference Scheme. The Gambia’s strategic location and stable economic environment position it as a key partner in strengthening India–Africa trade and investment ties. There is immense potential to expand collaboration in manufacturing, services and infrastructure.

Indian investments too flourish across Africa. There is a growing people-to-people connection, including a vibrant Indian community in The Gambia engaged in trade and business. There are numerous areas, such as traditional medicine, disaster relief, environmental protection, artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, regulatory standards, space, information and communication technology, that offer much scope for mutually beneficial cooperation.

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Within this broader canvas, the relationship between India and The Gambia offers an excellent example of what South–South cooperation can achieve. Emerging from shared commitments to non-alignment and decolonisation, India–Gambia ties have steadily matured into a partnership marked by trust and tangible development outcomes. From capacity-building initiatives to healthcare cooperation, India’s engagement has contributed to improving livelihoods and strengthening institutions in The Gambia. Our development partnership with The Gambia remains robust, with projects financed in rural electrification, infrastructure, water supply network, etc.

From capacity-building initiatives under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme to concessional financing supporting infrastructure, agriculture, and healthcare, India’s assistance has consistently focused on empowering local communities. The iconic National Assembly Building Complex is an iconic specimen of the India-The Gambia partnership. India has consistently invested in capacity building through initiatives such as training programmes, scholarships, and digital education platforms, empowering African youth to lead their nations into the future. The India-The Gambia Vocational Training cum Incubation Centre in Banjul is an example. It was set up with a full grant from India for imparting training in various disciplines such as plumbing, welding, electrical, construction, carpentry, craftsmanship, survey, plastic technology demonstration cum training, ICT, agro and food processing, gemstone cutting and polishing, etc. to the youth in 2018, and marked another milestone in the excellent bilateral relationship between the two countries for the growth of employment avenues for the youth of The Gambia.

India also financed a US$1.2 million project ‘Using of Drones and Early Warning system for Pre and Post-Floods Disaster Management in The Gambia’ through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) of The Gambia implemented the project.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, India assisted with a large quantity of medicines to The Gambia. In 2021, India also provided 36,000 doses of Made-in-India Covid-19 Vaccine to The Gambia under the COVAX facility.

The Gambia and India also cooperate in defence and security. Many Gambian military personnel have been trained in India under the ITEC programme. India-Africa defence and security cooperation is a rapidly growing partnership centred on maritime security, joint military exercises, capacity building and peacekeeping, inter alia, to combat terrorism and piracy. Guided by H.E. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions’ (MAHASAGAR) vision, it is representative of India’s commitment to peace and stability on a global scale. India stands as a committed partner.

The people of India and The Gambia are also intimately connected through culture. Bollywood dance and music are popular in Gambia. We fondly remember the anthology written by President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, on India’s request, on “What Gandhi Means to me” as part of the celebrations of 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gambian cultural troupes participate in the Surajkund International Crafts Fair, Asia’s largest international artisanal exhibition. Bollywood troupe Dance Smith gave performances in Banjul in January-February 2020. Indian textiles have also been integrated into Gambian culture. We also welcome a large number of Gambian students, who eventually come to constitute living bridges between the two countries and cultures.

It is on this solid bedrock that India prepares to welcome a high-powered The Gambian delegation at the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) from 28 to 31 May 2026 in New Delhi. The India-Africa Forum Summit, since its inception in 2008, has become an exemplar of South-South cooperation. It has enabled a partnership model that is consultative, demand-driven and respectful of national priorities. It is a partnership of equals rooted in history, solidarity and a common vision for a more equitable global order. Our leadership is deeply committed to India’s relationship with the African continent. Prime Minister of India, H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi, in his historic 2018 speech in the Ugandan Parliament enunciated ten principles for India’s engagement with Africa—focusing, inter alia, on capacity building, development cooperation, open markets, cooperation in the digital domain, improving Africa’s agriculture, addressing climate change, combatting terrorism & extremism, and respect for sovereignty.

At its core, the India–Africa partnership is anchored in a shared worldview guided by the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which sees the world as one family. It shapes our foreign policy and also informed India’s Group of 20 (G20) Presidency, which led to the entry of the African Union into the G20 at the New Delhi Summit in 2023.

Since the third IAFS in 2015, which the Vice President of The Gambia Ms. Isatou Njie-Saidy attended, both India and Africa have undergone a vast and positive transformation, India’s relationship with Africa has also seen comprehensive enhancement in all areas of cooperation. But this is also a time of profound geopolitical shifts and churning. Both India and Africa are beset with fresh challenges. The international system today is navigating a turbulent and uncertain phase. Supply chains are increasingly weaponised, geopolitical competition is intensifying, and the balance between economics and politics is shifting in unpredictable ways. Energy and food security have emerged as immediate casualties of ongoing conflicts, while volatility in trade, investment flows and technology access has added layers of complexity. The need to diversify supply chains, reduce overdependence and ensure resilient connectivity is increasingly evident.

Against this backdrop, the importance of the IAFS-IV cannot be overstated. It will provide a platform for Africa and India to articulate shared concerns and co-create solutions. India firmly believes that Africa’s rise is essential not only for the continent but for the balance and fairness of the global order. India and Africa, representing over a third of humanity, have a responsibility to advocate for a multipolar world that is just, representative and responsive.

As we approach IAFS-IV, we have an opportunity to transform shared challenges into collective progress. The Gambia, with its leadership and vision, will continue to play a central role in shaping this journey. Together, India and Africa can ensure that the 21st century is defined not by division and uncertainty, but by cooperation, resilience, and sustainable development.

India stands ready—as a partner, collaborator and steadfast friend—in The Gambia’s sustainable development and in Africa’s journey towards Agenda 2063.

Long-live Gambia-India Friendship!

Long live India-Africa Friendship!

(Author, H.E. Mr. Dinkar Asthana, is High Commissioner of India to The Gambia)