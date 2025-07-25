From diplomacy to departure: Buhari, mercenaries, and the Barrow evacuation

- Advertisement -

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

(retired permanent secretary)

Introduction

The peaceful transition of power in The Gambia in January 2017 is often hailed as a triumph of West African diplomacy. However, behind the scenes was a complex web of intelligence gathering, negotiations, and military pressure. At the heart of this effort was Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who led the final diplomatic push to convince Yahya Jammeh to step down. This article revisits Buhari’s critical role, the intelligence that influenced decisions, and the security threats — including the potential use of mercenaries — that shaped Barrow’s evacuation to Dakar.

As I was finalising this article, I came across a media release from the Office of the President informing the public that President Adama Barrow would be travelling to Nigeria to present condolences to the government and people of Nigeria following the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari. This gesture is commendable. President Buhari behaved like a big brother to The Gambia and Gambians at a critical moment, and Barrow’s move is the least that is expected of us. Gratitude is an essential element of statesmanship and national dignity. It reminds us that even in diplomacy, memory matters.

Buhari’s role as chief mediator

Following Jammeh’s refusal to accept electoral defeat, Ecowas appointed President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria as chief mediator, supported by Ghana’s President John Mahama and Liberia’s Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. Buhari’s stature as a former military leader and regional elder statesman gave weight to the mission. He travelled to Banjul twice in January 2017 to persuade Jammeh to step down peacefully. Buhari emphasised regional solidarity, peace, and the futility of resistance against a united Ecowas front.

Jammeh’s legal manoeuvre and the Supreme Court quorum crisis

After initially conceding defeat, Jammeh reversed his position on 9th December, 2016, and filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the election results. However, the court had been dormant for over a year, lacking the quorum to sit, as most judges were foreign nationals whose appointments had expired or who had departed. In late December 2016, Jammeh hastily appointed six foreign judges in an effort to constitute a full bench. They were Abubakar Datti Yahaya from Nigeria, former president of The Gambia Court of Appeal, Habeeb AO Abiru from Nigeria, Abubakar Tijani from Nigeria, Obande Festus from Nigeria, Emmanuel Akomaye Agim from Nigeria and Nicholas Colin Browne‑Marke from Sierra Leone.

Despite these appointments, the legitimacy of the court was widely contested. The Gambia Bar Association, legal experts, and Ecowas regarded the move as a ploy to delay the inevitable transition. Due to legal complexities and regional diplomatic pressure, the court never sat to hear the petition, and the constitutional crisis deepened.

Impact on Ecowas strategy

The legal stalemate further complicated Ecowas’s diplomacy. The inability to establish a legitimate forum to adjudicate the petition added to uncertainty. Ecowas responded by increasing political and military pressure, affirming that Jammeh’s legal tactics could not override the people’s will. This reaffirmed the need to uphold the December 1st election results and prompted greater coordination among Ecowas heads of state.

President Buhari’s continued engagement reassured regional leaders and enabled them to present a united front. The growing sense that a peaceful resolution might fail pushed Ecowas to prepare for a military option and secure President-elect Barrow’s safety.

The role of the National Assembly during the crisis

On 17th January, 2017, President Jammeh declared a 90-day state of emergency, which was subsequently approved by the National Assembly. This state of emergency granted the president extended powers, purportedly to maintain law and order during the crisis. The Assembly also extended its own term beyond the constitutional period, a move widely seen as bolstering Jammeh’s effort to remain in power.

However, following Jammeh’s departure, the National Assembly revoked the state of emergency on 24th January, 2017, restoring constitutional order and lending legitimacy to the incoming Barrow administration.

The decision to evacuate Barrow to Dakar

Credible intelligence reports in early January 2017 revealed Jammeh might deploy mercenaries and loyalists to obstruct the transition. Ecowas and Senegal feared for Barrow’s safety, especially as the inauguration day neared and tensions mounted. President Buhari and Senegalese President Macky Sall coordinated efforts to evacuate Barrow to Dakar, where he was safely sworn in at the Gambian Embassy on 19th January, 2017. This decision proved prudent. By removing Barrow from immediate danger and enabling a legal inauguration, Ecowas gained the upper hand both morally and diplomatically.

Intelligence on mercenaries and parallel forces

Multiple intelligence sources picked up suspicious activity near Kanilai and Gambian border zones. There were credible reports that Jammeh had recruited ex-combatants from Liberia and Sierra Leone — individuals with links to regional conflicts and guerrilla warfare. These operatives were reportedly armed and ready for irregular tactics.

Surveillance and human intelligence confirmed the stockpiling of weapons and potential clandestine movements into The Gambia. Even if never fully activated, the threat of such forces shaped Ecowas’s risk assessments and accelerated military planning.

Psychological impact and Ecowas strategy

The fear of mercenary activity and violent escalation was enough to shape Ecowas’s planning. Planners feared either urban conflict in Banjul or a drawn-out insurgency in Foñi. Barrow’s evacuation not only neutralised the risk to his person but also allowed Ecowas to position troops with a clear mandate to enforce democratic norms, not rescue a hostage. This clarity of mission and legitimacy of Barrow’s presidency gave Ecowas the strategic advantage, lowering the risk of widespread resistance.

Jammeh’s loss of support within the security services

As international and regional pressure intensified, Jammeh began to lose support among key figures in the Gambian security forces. In a significant moment, the Inspector General of Police, Yankuba Sonko, publicly declared the police would respect the election results and serve President-Elect Barrow. This statement, made just days before the inauguration, struck a critical psychological blow.

Behind the scenes, similar sentiments were emerging among sections of the military and civil service. While loyalty in Kanilai remained, the broader apparatus was no longer unified. Rumours swirled of a possible palace coup or a negotiated end among Jammeh’s inner circle. This disintegration further emboldened Ecowas and set the stage for a peaceful resolution.

Jammeh’s exit and the collapse of the threat

On 21st January, 2017, under pressure from Ecowas, Jammeh agreed to step down. His departure was mediated by President Alpha Condé of Guinea and President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania. Jammeh left for Equatorial Guinea with some aides and personal property. The feared mercenary resistance dissipated quietly, and Gambians welcomed the new dawn with relief.

Conclusion

The Gambian transition of 2017 was not the result of goodwill alone. It was a carefully orchestrated effort grounded in intelligence, diplomacy, legal contestation, and strategic military readiness. President Buhari’s leadership as Ecowas chief mediator, the Supreme Court’s paralysis, the National Assembly’s actions, and Barrow’s evacuation all played key roles.

As President Barrow prepares to travel to Nigeria to offer condolences on the passing of Muhammadu Buhari, we are reminded of the importance of gratitude in leadership and diplomacy. Buhari’s legacy includes his unwavering commitment to democratic norms and regional stability. The Gambia owes him a lasting debt, and Barrow’s gesture reinforces the bonds of solidarity that helped guide us through one of our nation’s most delicate transitions.