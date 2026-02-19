FSQA to close bakeries that fail to meet minimum operating standards

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As we enter the holy month of Ramadan when bread consumption increases across the country, the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) is set to close traditional as well as modern bakeries that fail to meet the minimum operating standards.

In a release shared with The Standard recently, FSQA said it will intensify inspection of both modern and traditional bakeries to ensure acceptable standards of hygiene and production systems are adhered to and that bakeries that fail to meet minimum operating standards will be closed for improvement and compliance.

- Advertisement -

FSQA urged all bakery owners to put in place good hygienic practices and produce safe and quality bread at all times.

The authority reminded all street food vendors to cover and protect their foods from exposure to hazards like dust and microbes. “It is quite dusty during this period and any uncovered or exposed food will be easily contaminated and would pose risk to consumers. Our food inspectors will be going round the country and any uncovered food will be confiscated and disposed accordingly. All street vendors are encouraged to adopt best hygiene practices to safeguard the public health. We can propose ideal models or prototypes for street food vending that will be compliant to good hygiene practices,” the statement concluded.