Fundraising match for Scorpions fans club at Brikama tomorrow

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), in partnership with the Scorpions Fans Club, is organising a friendly football match to help raise funds for the latter in its quest to finance a trip to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina later this month. The test match will see the World Cup bound Young Scorpions face off against the U-23 at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama tomorrow at 4pm.

This is part of the GFF’s efforts to support the fans club achieve its objective to travel Argentina to support the Young Scorpions.

As a start, senior members of the GFF executive committee have personally donated financially in the thousands to the trip and the GFF as an institution will equally support in that drive.

The tickets for the match are pegged at D100 for the VIP and D20 for the other stands.