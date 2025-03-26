GAF is not above the law and human rights

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Armed Forces need to explain to the public the reasons for their decision to dismiss Ebrima Jammeh without benefits because of his viral video.

This soldier did not speak on behalf of the military nor was his comments partisan in favor of or against any political party, politician, or government. He spoke his opinion about the dire economic situation in his country in a civil, respectful, and nonviolent manner. He did not threaten national security, nor did he incite violence.

Yes, he is a soldier and made the comments while in full uniform. But this is not a reason for a dismissal with no benefits for a person who served the country for 18 years of his life. That is totally inconsiderate and lacking passion and vindictive. GAF should not manifest such cruel tendencies.

GAF should have reprimanded this soldier and urged him to refrain from such actions. GAF should be seen helping its members overcome their challenges. But detaining him for so long and then blatantly dismissing him without any benefits is unlawful and harsh. He cannot be denied what he had worked for, which is his benefits. After all, his crime is not a treason.

GAF cannot be a law unto itself. Not long-ago GAF soldiers shot some youths in a vehicle at Senegambia, and even when the National Human Rights Commission, The Gambia requested their cooperation to investigate the matter, GAF refused and concluded the matter as they liked without any accountability and justice for the victims.

GAF must understand that as much as there is military law, that law is rooted in human rights, not against it. This soldier, Ebrima Jammeh, should be reinstated with his full benefits restored.

Open letter regarding media fairness in The Gambia

Dear Editor,

I recently watched an interview on social media featuring the artist Mky Jada, and what I saw deeply troubled me. The host of the show didn’t just ask questions—they employed tactics that felt designed to break the artist down mentally, physically, and emotionally, right in front of an audience. With rapid-fire questioning, double corrections on a single inquiry, and a refusal to let Mky Jada tell his story in his way, it was clear that this was not an interview—it was an ambush.

I do not blame the artist; he was attempting to express himself and share his truth. However, the host had a hidden agenda, rejecting Mky Jada’s narrative from the outset. This issue extends beyond just one interview; it reflects a larger problem. The media in The Gambia is often unfair—not just to emerging artists or even established names. Too frequently, personal biases and agendas overshadow the voices we need to hear.

This letter is not about taking sides; it is about fairness. If you work in the media, you understand the tactics—how to twist words and destabilise someone during an interview. But that power should never be weaponised to discredit artists based on who they are or what the host secretly aims to prove. Every show may have its unique flavor and edge, but when that edge unfairly targets some while sparing others, it transcends journalism or entertainment; it becomes Barbarism infiltrating the media landscape. And in The Gambia, we do not need that.

I am voicing my concerns because I can—through the freedom of expression and speech. We should advocate for a media landscape that gives every artist an equal opportunity: to be heard, to be respected, and not to be torn down for someone else’s gain. To all hosts, platforms, and listeners—let’s strive for authenticity, not manipulation. Case closed.

Lamin Jaiteh

