The UK’s retreat from net zero

By Ansumana Darboe

What it means for The Gambia?

The recent shift in the United Kingdom’s climate policy under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership, coupled with the rollback of environmental protections in the United States before and now under Donald Trump’s presidency, signals a troubling global trend of climate inaction. While these developments may appear as distant political manoeuvres to some, for The Gambia—a small, climate-vulnerable nation—they carry serious and immediate consequences. Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and economic instability are not abstract threats but harsh realities for The Gambia. The retreat from climate commitments by wealthier nations poses a direct risk to the country’s survival and development.

The UK was once a global leader in climate action, committing to net-zero emissions by 2050 under former Prime Minister Theresa May. However, Badenoch’s reconsideration of this commitment suggests a weakening resolve to combat climate change. This shift has far-reaching implications, particularly for countries like The Gambia that rely on international climate finance, partnerships, and advocacy. When major economies step back from their environmental commitments, it becomes harder for smaller nations to secure funding for critical climate adaptation projects. Initiatives such as mangrove restoration, sustainable energy expansion, and disaster preparedness programmes—essential for The Gambia’s resilience—could face significant delays or even abandonment, leaving vulnerable communities even more exposed to the impacts of climate change.

The Gambia is one of the smallest contributors to global carbon emissions, accounting for less than 0.01% of the total. Yet, it is already experiencing severe climate impacts. Coastal communities in Banjul, Kartong, and other low-lying areas are grappling with rising sea levels and frequent flooding, which threaten homes, livelihoods, and infrastructure. In rural areas like Kiang, farmers are struggling with irregular rainfall patterns and prolonged droughts, jeopardising food security and exacerbating poverty. The longer global emissions continue to rise unchecked, the worse these conditions will become. The retreat from climate action by major polluters like the UK and the US only exacerbates the challenges faced by The Gambia, pushing the country closer to the brink of environmental and economic collapse.

The economic implications of these shifts are equally concerning. The Gambia’s renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind energy initiatives, are largely supported by international funding and policy frameworks. If global momentum toward clean energy slows down, The Gambia risks being left behind in the energy transition. This could mean continued reliance on expensive and environmentally harmful fossil fuels, driving up electricity costs, hindering business growth, and stalling national development efforts. Reduced investment in renewable energy could also limit job creation and economic opportunities, particularly for young people, in a country where unemployment is already a significant challenge.

To address these challenges, The Gambia must take proactive and decisive action. First, the government must diversify its sources of climate finance. Relying solely on Western governments for funding is becoming increasingly risky. Strengthening partnerships with institutions like the African Development Bank, the Green Climate Fund, and philanthropic organisations is essential. Additionally, The Gambia could explore carbon markets by leveraging its growing mangrove forests for blue carbon credits. This would not only provide long-term funding for conservation and restoration projects but also position the country as a leader in sustainable development.

Second, The Gambia must intensify its domestic climate resilience efforts. Investing in community-led conservation, climate-smart agriculture, and early-warning systems for extreme weather events will help protect vulnerable communities. Projects like the Sankandi and Sintet mangrove restoration have already demonstrated the potential of local action to make a real impact. However, these initiatives need stronger policy backing and increased funding to scale up their efforts and reach more communities.

Finally, The Gambia must take a leadership role in climate diplomacy. As a nation on the frontlines of climate change, The Gambia has a unique perspective and a powerful voice. The country should use its position in international forums like the African Union, ECOWAS, and the United Nations to advocate for climate justice. By aligning with other vulnerable nations, The Gambia can push for accountability from high-emission countries and demand stronger commitments to climate action. This includes advocating for compensation for loss and damage caused by climate change, as well as increased support for adaptation and mitigation efforts in developing countries.

The retreat from net zero by major economies like the UK and the US is a stark reminder of the challenges facing small, climate-vulnerable nations like The Gambia. However, it also underscores the need for proactive and decisive action. The Gambia cannot afford to wait for others to act. By diversifying climate finance, investing in domestic resilience, and leading in climate diplomacy, the country can take control of its climate future and build a sustainable, equitable path forward. The choices made in London and Washington should not dictate The Gambia’s survival. Instead, The Gambia must seize the opportunity to lead by example, demonstrating that even the smallest nations can make a significant impact in the fight against climate change. The stakes are high, but with determination and collective action, a sustainable future for all Gambians is within reach.