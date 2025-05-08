GALA VOWS TO PROTEST DESPITE PERMIT DENIAL

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Gambians Against Looted Assets, GALA, a group of concerned Gambians seeking to protest against ‘corruption and lack of transparency’ in the sales of Jammeh’s assets, has vowed to go ahead with their protest today, despite police turning down their permit request.

The protest is planned in response to an investigative article by Mustapha K Darboe of The Republic which exposed patterns of suspected dubious dealings in the sale of assets of former president Jammeh seized by the state on the recommendations of the Janneh Commission of inquiry.

The group submitted its application to the police on Tuesday and was called for discussions at the police headquarters after which they were told to wait for a response.

The group then received a response informing them that its request has been rejected.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, activist Omar Camara who is part of the organisers of the planned protest, warned that with or without permit, the group will be out to express their demands to the government.

“We demand the following: an in-depth publication of a full list of all seized and stolen properties including buyers’ names and final sale prices; full disclosure of allocation of proceedings including any payment to intermediaries and agencies; independent public oversight of assets disposal process by the National Assembly, National Audit Office and Civil Society and Gambia government to immediately withdraw its nomination of former Justice Minister Ba Tambadou to the ICJ”.

GALA also called on President Barrow to immediately address the nation regarding ‘this unforgettable and unforgivable findings that threaten our collective progress as a people’. “This protest is not political. It is a call for truth, justice and restoration of public trust. We cannot rebuild our nation on a foundation of impunity. Under the Public Order Act, the IGP has no rights to deny citizens from peaceful assembly,” GALA members said.