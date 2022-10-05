GAMBIA AT 84TH WORLD SPORTS PRESS CONGRESS

- Advertisement -

Three Gambian journalists are among sports journalists from around the world and heads of international sports organisations meeting in Rome, Italy, for the 84th Congress of the Association of International Press Sport (AIPS).

The Gambia is being represented by the president of the Sport Journalists Association of the Gambia SJAG, Musa Sise, Secretary General Alieu Ceesay and Executive Member Sally Jeng.

There will be a presentation of an activity report of the AIPS in the last five years to be followed by the elections to the Executive Committee for the next four years.

The first day of the congress featured AIPS president Gianni Merlo sharing the stage with UEFA president Aleksander ?eferin for an in-depth conversation touching on the personal and professional life of a Slovenian lawyer as well as some of the hot topics in football.

The opening day also featured an emotional presentation from AIPS Young Reporter Programme alumni, Vladyslav Dunaienko, who shared the story of how his life changed from being a young reporter to a soldier on Ukraine’s front lines.

Other AIPS partners have prepared enlightening presentations on a variety of subjects around media operations and tournament organisation which they will share with the congress delegates. With the Fifa World Cup in Qatar just around the corner, Hans Hultman, Fifa head of media will give a talk about the Qatar 2022 press operations report and field questions from delegates.

Lucia Montanarella, Associate Director Olympic Games media operations will be looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics as well as talking about the IOC’s Young Reporters Project. Women’s football will then be the focus when Emma Sykes, UEFA Senior Women’s Football Development Manager takes the stage. Fiona Hynes, Director of Communications, Europe Eurasia will talk about the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 and Julie Lee will explain the Chungcheong Megacity 2027 World University Games Bid.