Gambia at UN Inter-Parliamentary Union Hearings

A delegation of Gambian parliamentarians led by Seedy Njie, Deputy Speaker is currently participating in the ongoing Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)-United Nations (UN) Hearings in New York.

The meeting is being held under the theme “Scaling Up Action for the Sustainable Development Goals, at the UN Headquarters. It brings together parliamentarians, policymakers, and international experts to discuss strategies for accelerating progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Gambian delegation is engaging in discussions focusing on mobilising financial resources, strengthening institutions, and enhancing political commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the hearings, the head of the Gambian delegation underscored the country’s commitment to SDG implementation, highlighting ongoing national initiatives aimed at poverty eradication, climate resilience, and inclusive economic growth. “For The Gambia, achieving the SDGs is not just an aspiration but a necessity. We are working tirelessly to implement policies that align with our national development priorities while ensuring no one is left behind,” Seedy SK Njie stated.

One of the key issues discussed at the hearings is the challenge of financing the SDGs, particularly in developing countries. The Gambian representatives advocated for increased international cooperation, debt relief measures, and innovative funding solutions to bridge the financial gaps hindering SDG progress.

Furthermore, the hearings provided an opportunity for the delegation to share The Gambia’s experiences and challenges in implementing the SDGs, particularly in areas such as climate action, gender equality, and youth empowerment.

The IPU-UN Hearings serve as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue between legislators and the UN system, ensuring that parliamentary perspectives are integrated into global SDG strategies.