Morocco, Gambia to promote parliamentary diplomacy

The chairperson of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs in Morocco, Salma Benaziz on Tuesday met Billay G. Tunkara, his Gambian counterpart to discuss ways to strengthen South-South cooperation and the work of the two countries’ legislative institutions in promoting parliamentary diplomacy.

During the meeting, both parties highlighted the importance of parliamentary friendship groups to foster ties between Morocco and The Gambia, as well as the significant contribution of bilateral cooperation in promoting strategic sectors such as health, education, and other areas of mutual interest.

At the meeting, Benaziz reviewed the major structuring projects undertaken by the Kingdom, particularly the Atlantic Initiative, launched by Morocco in favor of African and Sahel countries to facilitate their access to the Atlantic Ocean and explore the promising prospects it will open for the development of the continent.

Benaziz also provided an overview of the constitutional reforms that the Kingdom has undergone in recent years, particularly the adoption of the 2011 Constitution, reflecting the participatory approach adopted for the approval of this constitutional document.

She also addressed several topics of mutual interest, including legislative initiatives and the representation of women in the Kingdom’s representative bodies, emphasising the constant position of The Gambia in favor of Morocco’s territorial integrity.

On his part, Billay G Tunkara expressed his country’s support for the Royal Atlantic Initiative, while emphasising that the purpose of his visit is to learn about the reforms and major projects undertaken by Morocco and the Kingdom’s parliamentary experience.