Friday, February 14, 2025
OIC secretary general discusses with Gambia over US-Israeli Gaza Plan

As the Islamic World brood over a recent declaration by President Donald Trump to move Palestinians from Gaza, the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha yesterday held discussions with both Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia and that of Cameroon, Lejeune Mbella, to discuss the matter.

The Gambia currently holds the rotational chairmanship of the OIC.

A statement from the OIC yesterday said both meetings revolved around holding a ministerial meeting to put forth the organization’s stance against the displacing of Palestinian people and strengthening its steadfastness in its land in the face of the aggressive Israeli policies.

