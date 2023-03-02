GAMBIA COACH AND CAPTAIN IN BEST TEAM OF AFCON U-20 FIRST ROUND

Ahead of tomorrow’s quarter final against South Sudan, the Gambia Under-20 coach Aboulie Bojang leads the country’s first round glory at the on- going African youth championship in Egypt.

Bojang was voted coach of the first round while captain Alagie Saine has been included in the AFCON U-20 team of the group stages.

A former Gambian international Lie Bojang guided his team to three victories, scoring four goals, and keeping three clean sheets in the three group matches. The Gambian tactician was brave enough to even make 10 changes to his lineup in the last game, against Benin, and still won.

Bojang has cut out an image for himself as adventurous technician who believes in offensive football as opposed to Gambia’s well known defensive play. His methods paid off in the tournament with his team producing beautiful attacking football and scoring goals while laying a formidable defense without conceding, which has impressed many football fans in the North African country.

Captain Saine was the only Gambian player to play every minute in the group stages, scoring two goals, winning two man of the match awards, and helping the team kept the three clean sheets.

The GFF said this is a massive achievement for the Gambia as we prepare to host South Sudan in the quarterfinals on Fr iday.

Meanwhile the GFF 1st VP and Head of Delegation Mr Bakary K Jammeh on Tuesday presented a financial token to the team as appreciation and recognition for their milestone achievement in the competition. Both coach and captain attributed their awards to a collective team work and thanked the Federation for their support.