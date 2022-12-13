GAMBIA COACH TOM SAINTFIEIT BEING CONSIDERED FOR GHANA JOB

By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Gambia national team head coach Tom Saintfiet is an option for the vacant Black Stars job.

Sportsworldghana.com understands that the Belgian coach is the next quality available option if talks with Chris Hughton break down. Saintfiet qualified Gambia for their first AFCON earlier this year and propelled them to the quarter finals with some quality football. He has four more years left on his Gambian contract but could effectively abandon them for Ghana if an approach is made.

